Trump says not ready to make concessions to Iran during peace talks

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an interview that he is not ready to make any concessions to Iran after receiving Tehran’s new response regarding a peace deal.

When asked whether he was open to a 20-year-long moratorium on uranium enrichment by Iran, Trump said: "I’m not open to anything right now."

The US president also made it clear that Washington may take new measures against Tehran.

"I can tell you they want to make a deal more than ever, because they know <…> what’s going to be happening soon," Trump said.

What exactly he meant by that though, he didn’t say.

"I can’t really talk to you about it. Too many things are happening," he said. "It’s a negotiation. I don’t want to be stupid.".