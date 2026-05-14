MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime will not spare anyone, it will use everybody for the sake of its unscrupulous interests instead, unless it is duly restrained, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One in an interview.

According to him, actions by the Kiev regime may lead to more resignations in Europe after Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and the Baltic country’s defense chief, Andris Spruds, resigned. Or at least the Baltic states should be ready for such a scenario, Peskov added.

"The Kiev regime will not spare anyone, unless it is duly restrained, and it will use everybody for its very and very unscrupulous interests," the Russian presidential spokesman warned.