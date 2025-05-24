Musk announces renewed focus on business following X outages

NEW YORK, May 24. /TASS/. Elon Musk said following major disruptions in the work of his social network X that he plans to pay more attention to his businesses.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms," he posted to X. "I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out."

"As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he wrote, referring to major X outages throughout Saturday.

According to Downdetector, a provider of information about the status of various websites and online services, about 25,800 US users reported X outages. Disruptions were also reported in the UK, France, Japan and some other countries.

In April, Musk said he would reduce his involvement in the US government's Department of Government Efficiency, which he oversees, starting in May. The announcement came after Tesla reported a 71% year-on-year drop in its net income for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts attributed the slump in part to the perception damage that the businessman brough onto the brand through his political activities as DOGE chief.