Musk announces renewed focus on business following X outages

Major operational improvements need to be made, he noted

NEW YORK, May 24. /TASS/. Elon Musk said following major disruptions in the work of his social network X that he plans to pay more attention to his businesses.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms," he posted to X. "I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out."

"As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he wrote, referring to major X outages throughout Saturday.

According to Downdetector, a provider of information about the status of various websites and online services, about 25,800 US users reported X outages. Disruptions were also reported in the UK, France, Japan and some other countries.

In April, Musk said he would reduce his involvement in the US government's Department of Government Efficiency, which he oversees, starting in May. The announcement came after Tesla reported a 71% year-on-year drop in its net income for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts attributed the slump in part to the perception damage that the businessman brough onto the brand through his political activities as DOGE chief.

United StatesElon Musk
Hungary wants to prevent total EU ban on Russian oil, gas supplies — Orban
Brussels intends to cut off gas and oil supplies from Russia, "this means additional costs of 800 billion forints for Hungary," the minister said
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Islamophobia grows in US, EU, UN clarifies essence of Islam — Secretary-General’s envoy
"The root cause lies in a lack of understanding about what Islam truly is," Miguel Angel Moratinos said that
UN knows Russia not guilty of Bucha crimes, afraid to tell truth — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added the situation in Bucha was shrouded in lies, a false-flag event staged by the West
Global economy cannot function without Russian oil and gas — German banker
According to Lenny Fischer, the resources that Russia exports cannot be replaced
Russian forces can launch artillery strikes on military targets in Sumy as they advance
"Our troops have pushed quite deep into the enemy defense in the Sumy sector of the line of engagement", military expert Andrey Marochko said
Russia winning drone race against Ukraine — The Times
According to the British newspaper, a new generation of Russian FPV drones and their fiber optic variants have reshaped the front line and the tactics of warfare
EU discussing new anti-Russian sanctions, to consider lowering oil price cap — German MFA
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that special attention would be paid to the energy sector
Russia to send draft memorandum on Ukraine to Kiev in coming days — senator
As Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a telephone conversation with US Leader Donald Trump, Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum on a future peace treaty, which may include a ceasefire and principles for resolving the conflict
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces deliver 12 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
JD Vance acknowledges end to uncontested US dominance
Vance maintained that today, we face serious threats in China, Russia, and other nations determined to beat us in every single domain - from spectrum to low Earth orbit, to our supply chains, and even our communication infrastructure
Iran’s General Staff warns US of potential new wars like Vietnam, Afghanistan
According to the statement, the US' objective is to rekindle Iranophobia and to extract billions of dollars from regional countries to ease its economic difficulties and fix internal challenges
Press review: Russia eyes Vatican talks and EU prepared for trade truce with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 23rd
Russian Army has around 7 km to go to reach outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donbass region
According to Marochko, the Russian Army has been actively advancing
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to reports, eight people were injured when drone wreckage crashed in the Lipetsk Region's Yelets
Facing inevitability of Russia's win, Trump shifts US course on Ukraine — expert
"The United States is gradually withdrawing from its role as an active participant in the Ukrainian crisis," Andrey Sushentsov said
Russian Defense Ministry says Ukraine loses 1,330 soldiers over day
Over the past day, Ukraine lost a tank and 31 armored combat vehicles
No use negotiating with Russia from position of strength — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Ukraine had learned nothing from history
Russia’s move to propose POW swap with Ukraine disproves idea it doesn’t want talks — MFA
The exchange is happening due to Russia’s initiative and without delay, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Just several kilometers separate Russian forces from Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — governor
Vitaly Ganchev said the Radkovka settlement sits near an important highway, the control of which will allow our troops to significantly increase control over the enemy's movements
Security meeting in Moscow extremely important for preserving Russia-France ties — expert
While current official relations between Paris and Moscow are strained, Jacques Auger noted that Russia should not be viewed as a threat or enemy
Russia remains among top five global arms exporters — Putin
Such indicator "once again confirmed quality, reliability and efficiency of military products manufactured by armorers," the Russian leaer noted
EU may propose cutting Russian oil price ceiling to $45, banning Nord Stream — Bloomberg
The EU is also weighing additional transaction bans on about two dozen banks and some $2.84 billion worth of fresh trade restrictions as it seeks to further curtail Russia’s revenues and ability to get its hands on the technology needed to make weapons
Trump recommends setting 50% tariff on EU goods
The US president stressed that discussions with the EU "are going nowhere"
Ukraine launches over 140 UAVs, fires 69 ammunition rounds at Belgorod Region overnight
Drones attacked settlements 19 times in the Belgorod Region
Crew crashes copter away from civilians, makes biggest sacrifice — Oryol governor
Andrey Klychkov said that the crew's heroism will never be forgotten
Ex-Ukrainian official Portnov visited Ukraine shortly before being gunned down in Spain
According to the outlet, Portnov met with senior officials in charge of law enforcement agencies
Russian official recommends EU to find solution for its economic problems
The EU spends too much time and efforts for its "economic self-destruction," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Russia hits Patriot position in Dnepropetrovsk Region with Iskander-M missile — top brass
"As a result of the missile strike, the AN/MPQ-65 counter-battery radar station, the combat control cabin and two launchers of the Patriot missile system were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Russia says its Iskander missile hit container ship carrying drones to Ukraine
"As a result of the fire impact on these targets there was a secondary detonation of the ammunition and containers that were stored on the pier, as well as a heavy fire," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian national wanted by US detained in Cyprus
The Russian embassy in Nicosia said that Russian diplomats are providing the man with all necessary assistance
Crew killed as Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia’s Oryol Region
According to preliminary reports, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction
Russia, Ukraine to hold large-scale prisoner swap soon — Trump
According to the US President, it will go into effect shortly
Russian MFA says French authorities arrested Telegram’s Durov to influence Romanian vote
French President Emmanuel Macron had Pavel Durov arrested, "as he understood that the candidate from liberal dictatorship was unable to win under any legitimate setups," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
At least dozen people injured in stabbing attack at train station in Hamburg — newspaper
The police specified that three of those injured are in critical condition
Europe unable to continue Ukraine conflict without US — expert
Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, also pointed to the low level of public support for the governments in the countries that make up "the coalition of the willing"
Kalashnikov gunmaker produces first serial batch of RPL-20 machine-guns
The new 5.45mm RPL-20 belt-fed hand-held machine-gun is designed to provide fire support for assault units, Kalashnikov Group Director General Alan Lushnikov said
IIHF bars Russian hockey team from 2026 Olympics — Latvian sports website
According to the report, Finland will replace Russia at the 2026 Olympics
Merz to quell debates on potential reactivation of Nord Stream project — FT
Adding Nord Stream to the EU sanctions list "potentially removes a political problem for the German Chancellor", the newspaper said
Russia to retaliate appropriately, harshly to Ukrainian attacks on cities — Duma speaker
These ongoing attacks represent acts of terror, as they kill and hurt people Vyacheslav Volodin said
EU tries to remove Republika Srpska leader from politics ahead of his visit to Russia
According to the report, France and Germany have prepared a so-called non-paper (an unofficial document) containing recommendations for EU countries on the complete political and institutional isolation of Dodik
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
Zelensky's office ignores heavy manpower losses — MP
Dmitry Razumkov noted that the situation is similar across the entire front, in many units
SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS, heading toward Earth — NASA
Following re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft is expected to splash down at approximately 5:45 a.m. GMT on Sunday, May 25, near California's coastline
Russian MFA says attacks of its territory by Ukraine aim to disrupt peace talks
The ministry said Russia will carry out a proportionate retaliation to the attacks
Frustration grows amid increasing signs US could wash hands of Ukraine — Guardian
On May 19, Putin and Trump talked over the telephone for more than two hours, during which they discussed, first of all, ways to overcome the conflict in Ukraine
Plane with Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
The servicemen will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian defense ministry’s medical establishments
Ovechkin arrives in Russia — source
"Alexander arrived at Domodedovo Airport," the source said
Russia’s experience of special military operation closely studied abroad — Putin
According to the president, most weapons and equipment undergo prompt and constant improvements through close collaboration between military units and defense industry enterprises
Zelensky's office fears loss of US military aid as Europe struggles to rearm
"American military support is extremely important for both Europe and Ukraine," advisor to the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Mikhail Podolyak
FACTBOX: What we know about first phase of major prisoner exchange with Ukraine
The Moscow-proposed prisoner exchange will continue over the next few days
Brussels beginning to regret naming Kallas EU foreign policy chief — SVR
"Kaja Kallas is a visible manifestation of the European Union’s crisis," the statement reads
West divided over Ukraine conflict, founder of Schiller Institute says
According to Helga Zepp-LaRouche, there is no unity in NATO about this question
French authorities blame Cannes blackout on sabotage attack — report
According to France 3, one of the two malicious acts that led to the blackout was arson committed at the high-voltage substation in the Tanneron commune
Brussels' financial pressure on Hungary leads to fragmentation of EU — Euractiv
Zselyke Csaky, senior research fellow at the Londong branch of the Centre for European Reform, noted that in 2022, the EU froze about 22 billion euros from EU cohesion funds intended for Hungary
Russian troops poised to advance on four fronts after taking Novaya Poltavka — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the liberation of Novaya Poltavka on May 22 "has driven a serious wedge" between Ukrainian military units headquartered in Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka
Russia needs to strengthen positions in global arms markets — Putin
There is a need for proactive buildup of volumes of export supplies, the head of state stressed
US Department of State issues 180-day waiver on anti-Syrian sanctions
The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water in Syria
International cooperation to become this year’s central theme of SME Forum at SPIEF
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held this year from June 18 to 21
By defying Western coalition, Russia saves world from wider war — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Russia has always fought against Western expansion
Million-strong army in politically volatile Ukraine to pose threat to EU security — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that there was no assurance that Ukraine – or its armed forces – would maintain a cooperative attitude toward EU nations
Russian research vessel attacked by unidentified gunmen off African coast in early May
No one onboard was hurt
Russia gets back 307 soldiers from captivity under Istanbul agreements
At the moment, the Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they receive the necessary psychological and medical assistance
Trump says won’t cut US defense budget
"We can cut plenty of other things," the president said
Procedure of USSR dissolution in 1991 was violated — presidential adviser
Anton Kobyakov emphasized that a proper legal assessment of the USSR's dissolution is essential to fully understand current geopolitical developments
Japan shells west of Kunashir island without warning
Japan has not received any notices or protests from Russia after the incident
Kiev’s militants deploy field crematoria on border between DPR, Dnepropetrovsk Region
According to the official, the field crematoria were set up primarily to hide Ukraine’s troop losses
Belarus-made 9M318 anti-aircraft guided missile on display at MILEX 2025 first time
The 9M318 missile features a homing warhead, enabling it to target low-reflectivity objects with high precision
No place for illusions in Russia-US relations — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the current state of relations between Moscow and Washington can be described as a "return to normality"
West ambivalent about strengthening multipolarity — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, the most important core trend remains the formation of a multipolar world
Damascus welcomes US move to lift part of sanctions on Syria
"We welcome the US government’s decision to lift sanctions that have affected Syria and its people for years," Ministry of Foreign Affairs said
Ukrainian Aidar group pulls main forces out of DPR to Dnepropetrovsk Region — sources
The reports specified that the militants have only left recently transferred recruits in the combat zone so far
Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia on May 26-27 — Turkish Foreign Ministry sources
The sources said there are plans to exchange views on regional and international issues, including Syria, Gaza and the South Caucasus
Ovechkin's wife says he, family coming to Russia
Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in regular seasons
Knife attacker in Hamburg acted alone, police say
The detained person is a 39-year-old woman
Trump says US makes lots of hypersonic missiles
He also reiterated the assertion that Russia was able to build its own hypersonic missiles after getting certain data from the US during President Barak Obama administration
Trump administration doesn’t want to engage in open-ended conflicts abroad — Vance
As an example of poorly calculated moves, he cited the construction of a floating pier to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza
Slovak party to demand compensation from Ukraine for assistance — agency
Granting Washington exclusive rights to Ukrainian minerals is contrary to logic and ethics, Zuzana Shkoptsova, head of the secretariat of the chairman of the Slovak National Party, told TASR
Lavrov to share his vision of global situation at annual meeting of Russia’s oldest NGO
Russian Foreign Minister is expected to address the first session, titled "Global Changes and Russian Policies"
Russian Army enters Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it served as a logistics hub for moving Ukrainian militants to the Kursk Region
EU Council to discuss on May 27 depriving Hungary of vote
"Ministers will hold the eight hearing of Hungary as part of the Article 7 procedure triggered by the European Parliament’s reasoned proposal of September 2018," the program says
US refusing from policy of interfering into other countries’ affairs — JD Vance
The US Vice President noted that it was "a generational shift in policy"
Putin orders to take extra measures for military-technical cooperation development
The President expressed confidence that Russia had significant potential of growth in all areas of military-technical cooperation
Vatican is ‘inelegant’ as potential venue for Russia-Ukraine talks — Lavrov
Speaking about the Vatican's proposal to serve as a platform for the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian top diplomat spoke against "wasting efforts in order to work out options that are not quite realistic"
Three people injured in UAV attack in Tula Region
According to the head of the region, a drone damaged a natural gas pipeline at a Novomoskovsk enterprise
Press review: US shuns EU sanctions on Russia as Zelensky suggests three talks venues
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 21st
Russia looks to submit Ukraine settlement proposals after POW swap — Lavrov
According to the minister, Moscow is now putting together the document, which is part of the agreement that Russia and Ukraine reached at the recent talks in Turkey
IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks Ukraine, NATO, Europe at conference in Moscow
The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia will draw up a memorandum on Ukraine based on the most fundamental things and the root causes of the conflict, which must be removed "like a cancerous tumor"
Russian Army creates fire pockets for Ukrainian troops near Krasnoarmeysk — expert
While the military expert described the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "stably tense," the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have the momentum, Andrey Marochko said
EU unlikely to evade responsibility for its actions in Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that public statements by European leaders indicate their intention to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime
Moldovagaz shareholders unready for sale of assets at request of Moldovan government
"No one will sell, firstly, and secondly, even if there was a wish, it takes much time," acting Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban said
Belarus helps with prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine — official
According to Natalia Eismont, press secretary of the Belarusian president, Minsk didn’t help mediate the exchange
Top US diplomat favors new anti-Russia sanctions, Trump opposes them — magazine
According to the report, Marco Rubio wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow
Russia’s IGLA cartridges can penetrate drones down to circuit board — design firm
The cartridges contain striking elements made of an alloy of tungsten, nickel and iron, which makes pellets harder and heavier and helps inflict maximum damage on the target
Putin announces decision to create buffer zone along border with Ukraine
Russian armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task, the Russian leader stated
Moscow awaits international response to Ukraine’s attack on Russia — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that "all these years the UN have been flouted by the Kiev regime, which continues to violate universally accepted rules of engagement, raising doubts about its ability to be a responsible member of the international community"
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $17.16 per metric ton from May 28
The duty on the export of barley will be zero
Major power outage disrupts Cannes Film Festival in France
The blackout was caused by a series of accidents, power grid operator RTE said
Iran, US hope for progress in talks on nuclear program soon — MFA
Thanks to Oman's work to remove obstacles, a possibility to make progress exists, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
