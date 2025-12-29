Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 15 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional emergencies response center reported.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlement of Malinovka, the villages of Otradnoye and Ustinka came under an attack by four UAVs, of which two were suppressed and shot down. In the village of Otradnoye, a man suffered from an FPV drone detonation. He continues medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A car was damaged on the Ustinka-Yasniye Zory road," the emergencies response center said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Borisovsky district with four UAVs, with no consequences. The Valuisky district came under an attack by five Ukrainian drones, which damaged four private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipe. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by two UAVs, which damaged a car. The Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by 11 munitions and an attack by 24 UAVs, which damaged two private houses, it said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with six munitions and two UAVs, which damaged a private house. The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by five Ukrainian drones, which wounded a man. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 in severe condition, the emergencies response center reported.