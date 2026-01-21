Trump believes reasonable price might be set for Greenland

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that a reasonable price could be set for Greenland, but did not specify what that price might be.

"Yeah, I could see that," he replied to a journalist’s question about whether there could be a "reasonable price" for selling Greenland to the United States. However, Trump did not elaborate on what price he had in mind. "But there's a bigger price, and that's the price of safety and security, and national security <…>. That's really the price, and that's the big price," the US leader stressed.

Trump also reiterated his assertion that ownership of Greenland is necessary for the effective deployment of the US Golden Dome missile defense system. "As you know, we're doing the Golden Dome, it's going to be very expensive, and it's better if we have Greenland than it is without," the US president said.

Greenland is a self-governing territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.