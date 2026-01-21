Belgian PM calls Trump ‘very hungry caterpillar’ — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 21. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever compared US President Donald Trump to a "very hungry caterpillar" in response to the US leader's comments about Greenland, The Daily Mail newspaper reported.

Speaking about Trump's behavior as an ally, the prime minister mentioned US writer Eric Carle’s children's picture book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." In the book, the caterpillar becomes so greedy that its stomach hurts.

"My feeling is that the sweet-talking is over. You reach the point where sweet-talking and sweet-talking is counterproductive. It only encourages them to go a step further - it’s ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’," the newspaper quoted De Wever as saying.

In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Trump said that the US had been "extremely foolish" to return Greenland to Denmark after World War II. He added that his country intends to secure the transfer of Greenland from Denmark in order to deploy a large-scale Golden Dome missile defense system.