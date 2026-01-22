Ukraine’s 50 drones attack Belgorod Region in one day

BELGOROD, January 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military conducted a series of attacks in Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, utilizing approximately 50 drones and firing more than 30 munitions, according to the regional emergency response center’s Telegram update.

In the Graivoron district, 29 munitions were deployed across four shelling incidents targeting the city of Graivoron and the villages of Bezymeno and Dronovka. Additionally, 11 drones were sent to strike the area, with one being shot down. The center is currently assessing the damage; however, it was reported that a man, seriously injured on January 4 during a missile strike in Graivoron, succumbed to his injuries in hospital this morning.

Ukrainian forces also launched four UAVs and three aerial targets in the Belgorod District, damaging two private residences and a vehicle. In the Borisov District, three UAVs caused damage to a car, while in Volokonovka, three more UAVs struck, damaging another vehicle. The Rovenki and Valuyki districts were targeted with eight UAVs, though no casualties or damage were reported there.

In Belgorod, bomb disposal teams continue to work on recovering a munition. The Krasnaya Yaruga District was hit with five munitions and six UAVs, damaging an outbuilding. The Shebekino District experienced a significant drone assault involving 13 UAVs, during which a driver was injured when a drone hit a vehicle. The injured individual was transported to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2. The attack also damaged three private homes and two power lines, leaving some residents of Maksimovka village without electricity. Restoration efforts are set to commence once coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry is completed.