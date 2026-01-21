Trump reports talks on Greenland's role in developing Golden Dome system

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced that further consultations will be held on Greenland’s role in the deployment of the US Golden Dome missile defense system.

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress," Trump wrote, without specifying who exactly is involved in the talks.

Trump has repeatedly said that the United States needs to own Greenland in order to deploy the system effectively.