Greenland issue

Trump reports talks on Greenland's role in developing Golden Dome system

The US President has repeatedly said that the United States needs to own Greenland in order to deploy the system effectively

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced that further consultations will be held on Greenland’s role in the deployment of the US Golden Dome missile defense system.

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress," Trump wrote, without specifying who exactly is involved in the talks.

Trump has repeatedly said that the United States needs to own Greenland in order to deploy the system effectively.

United States Donald Trump
Trump believes Putin accepted invitation to join Board of Peace
The US leader said he would like to see influential and powerful figures among the body's members
Read more
Kiev is not taking back Ukrainians rescued by Russian military — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia are accommodated in temporary centers where they receive all necessary support and are free to move as they wish
Read more
Putin to discuss Board of Peace initiative with Palestinian leader
The head of state confirmed that Moscow had been invited to join the Board of Peace
Read more
Russian deputy PM to attend East Asia Summit in Malaysia
It is expected that among other topics, the discussion agenda will include US tariffs against countries in the region
Read more
Apps helping boycott US goods gain popularity in Denmark
UdenUSA is currently the fourth most downloaded app in Denmark on the App Store, the American ChatGPT is in fifth place
Read more
Train crash in Spain claims 40 lives — media
According the ABC newspaper, 31 people are still missing
Read more
Houthis cooperate with Russia, China to destroy idea of unipolar world — politburo
According to the Houthi representative, the shift towards the multipolarity in the global balance of powers happened after the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and accelerated during the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Read more
Europe to face unimaginable dangers without US army, says Trump
The US leader said that without the participation of the United States, the work of many governments would have been paralyzed
Read more
US pushed Georgia to launch aggression against South Ossetia in 2008 — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman pointed out that the USA pushed Saakashvili to launch aggression against civilians and Russian peacekeepers in South Ossetia
Read more
Russia to continue developing strategic partnership with Iran — energy minister
The 19th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission will be held on February 16-18 in Tehran
Read more
NATO chief has more important role in terms of Greenland than Danish leaders — Trump
The US president also added that he had "no idea" when he would hold talks on Greenland with the Danish leadership
Read more
Germany could expand its presence in Greenland as part of NATO — German general
Christian Freuding asserted that the German military has the necessary winter equipment
Read more
Russian stock indices growing on Wednesday — market data
The yuan dropped by nineteen kopecks over the day to 10.95 rubles
Read more
Russian airports boost passenger traffic to 216.4 mln in 2024 — air regulator
Almost all regional airports set records by the number of serviced passengers, Dmitry Yadrov noted
Read more
Rostec delivers IMR-3 obstacle-clearing vehicles to Defense Ministry
The press service specified that the third-generation obstacle-clearing vehicle is based on the T-90 tank platform with enhanced radiation protection
Read more
Trump's Davos address aims to open new page in history — political scientist
Political scientist and expert with the Stolypin Institute for the Economy of Growth Konstantin Kalachev opined that the system established after World War II is no longer effective
Read more
Russia looks to work with US to reform UN — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the work of BRICS and the SCO could serve as a good guideline for changes at the United Nations
Read more
Moldova's withdrawal from CIS to take more than one year
The resolution will enter into force after an official notification by the Moldovan foreign ministry
Read more
US will not not use force to acquire Greenland — Trump
The US president still noted that Washington's "excessive strength and force" would be "unstoppable"
Read more
Ukrainian drone kills man riding bike in Belgorod Region
The governor Vyacheslav Gladkov expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased
Read more
Putin confirms plans to meet with US envoys on Thursday
The Russian leader noted that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will come to Moscow to continue dialogue on issues related to the Ukrainian settlement
Read more
Trump's single statement pushes Zelensky to edges of Davos forum — Russian diplomat
No problems facing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people could have prevented Zelensky from racing to Davos had he had the chance to meet with the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
Trump en route to Zurich after delay caused by aircraft malfunction — AFP
According to the White House press pool, the US leader transferred to a smaller aircraft
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about roof collapse in Siberian shopping center
Two people were injured
Read more
Belarusian president signs document on Belarus joining Gaza 'Board of Peace'
It is noted that the appeal was sent in full accordance with the procedure outlined in Donald Trump's letter
Read more
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Read more
Venezuela slashes oil exports nearly threefold in early January due to US blockade — IEA
Preliminary estimates indicated that output was cut by 30,000 barrels per day, to 870,000 barrels per day
Read more
Zelensky cancels trip to Davos due to disrupted meeting with Trump — Rada member
Alexey Goncharenko said that no agreement will be signed
Read more
US, Denmark can sort things out between them regarding Greenland — Putin
"This is definitely none of Russia's concern," Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Trump says if Denmark refuses to hold talks on Greenland, he should be informed
The US president added that he didn't "like getting a second hand"
Read more
Russia's inflation reaches 0.45% on January 13-19 — Rosstat
Since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 1.72%
Read more
Russia ships over $1 bln in agricultural products to China in one month
The previous record was set with about $812 mln in October 2025
Read more
Trump arrives in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum — TV channel
After disembarking, the US leader, accompanied by security, headed for his car
Read more
Fire breaks out in Davos hotel — newspaper
There is no information about casualties
Read more
Kiev promised victory, but US now starts to realize it was deceived — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Washington administration is now "beginning to ponder on the question of where their money went," because "the Kiev regime promised" that aid worth $100 billion will secure them victory on the battlefield
Read more
Trump says Greenland 'part of North America,' calls it 'US territory'
The US leader noted the island's importance to US security
Read more
US no longer Europe's ally, says Belgian PM
According to Bart De Wever, the shift in America is not bound to one presidency
Read more
Royal Netherlands Navy warships escorted Russian vessels in North Sea
According to Acting Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, The Hague proceeds from the fact that Russian vessels allegedly "can be used to collect intelligence information and map the maritime infrastructure"
Read more
Russia's lead negotiator suggests next US deal may involve Canada
Thus, Kirill Dmitriev responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that a deal on Greenland would be presented soon
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about upcoming Putin-Witkoff meeting in Moscow
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting is on Putin's schedule
Read more
Trump believes Greenland issue to be resolved, NATO preserved
Donald Trump stressed that the US needs Greenland for security purposes
Read more
Gazprom Neft confirms signing letter of intent with MOL to sell stake in Serbia's NIS
The Hungarian holding noted that the deal could be closed by March 31, but will require approval from the US OFAC and Serbian authorities
Read more
RTS Index extends gains following regulator's exchange rates publication
The regulator lowered its official exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and yuan to 77.52 rubles, 90.72 rubles, and 11.11 rubles, respectively
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Russian presidential envoy tells Polish premier that appeasement is EU's only choice
Donald Tusk earlier called the appeasement policy a "sign of weakness"
Read more
Zarubezhneft to start work on new projects in Vietnam in 2026 — minister
To fully enter international markets, Russia needs to create a system for promoting new technologies and providing service support abroad, Sergey Tsivilyov said
Read more
Meeting with Witkoff on Putin's Thursday schedule — Kremlin spokesman
According to the US president's special envoy, entrepreneur Jared Kushner will be flying to Russia with him
Read more
European Parliament's decision on Mercosur not considering geopolitics — Merz
The German Chancellor called the decision on the agreement regrettable
Read more
Western nations must become stronger than ever, preserve common heritage, says Trump
The US leader highlighted that the Western countries should take advantage of the time that they lived in
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian loitering munitions warehouse over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Gas supplies from Russia helped Hungary to pass through January frost — PM
The Hungarian government repeatedly noted that it cannot do without Russian energy resources
Read more
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to counterattack in Zaporozhye Region
As a result, an M1117 armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, and several Novator armored combat vehicles were destroyed, along with other military vehicles
Read more
Direct investments surge by 14% globally in 2025 — UNCTAD
FDI flows to developed economies increased by 43% to $728 billion
Read more
Key suspect in 2024 murder of Russian General Kirillov sentenced to life in prison
The crime was planned by Ukraine
Read more
Weather conditions in early January led to power outages in 12 Russian regions
The disrupted power supply was restored as quickly as possible
Read more
Putin highlights need for long-term solution to Middle East conflict
Vladimir Putin stressed that the essential needs and aspirations of the Palestinians should be taken into account
Read more
Trump sees no chance of military conflict between US, NATO
According to Donald Trump, he doesn't see the United States fighting with NATO
Read more
Don't 'write off' OSCE yet, says Russian envoy
The organization already possesses all the tools it needs to return to credibility, no new decisions are required, Dmitry Polyansky explained
Read more
Venezuela's oil return would have greatest impact on global markets — IEA
The path forward for Venezuela and its oil industry remains uncertain, the International Energy Agency noted
Read more
At least ten new pharmaceutical plants to be built in Russia by 2030 — minister
They will specialize in antitumor, hormone, radio pharmaceutical and other socially important drugs, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov noted
Read more
Kiev believes negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement '90% done' — Witkoff
The US envoy avoided answering directly when asked if it is realistic to overcome the remaining differences in the coming weeks
Read more
Electricity consumption in Russia gain 3% over heating season — Energy Minister
Sergey Tsivilyov the maximum power consumption in this winter period is 4 GW about the maximum of the previous one and totaled 171.3 GW
Read more
Gazprom records second intensive gas withdrawal from Ukrainian USG this week
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 17, Ukrainian UGS facilities were 22.32% full
Read more
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 23.8% in 2025 — ministry
The Finance Ministry said that oil and gas revenues received as of the end of 2025 evolved at the level above their base size
Read more
No guarantees yet Board of Peace will resolve conflicts — Ukraine’s opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk questioned whether Trump, as the leader of the Peace Board, would be capable of identifying the causes of the Gaza Strip conflict and securing international support to resolve it
Read more
Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up 2.5% in 2025
Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $1.184 bln last year, while imports from Russia totaled $3.736 bln
Read more
Sweden unlikely to join Trump's Board of Peace, prime minister says
Ulf Kristersson pointed out that the EU as a continent is not looking to raise tariffs
Read more
Air defenses down 52 drones over Russia in two hours, 36 of them over Sea of Azov
Four drones were intercepted over Krasnodar Region
Read more
Russian protective service uses unique domestic innovations, says official
According to Deputy Director of the FSO Lieutenant General Viktor Shlemin, the service's resources are sufficient to complete its assigned tasks in full
Read more
Trump reports talks on Greenland's role in developing Golden Dome system
The US President has repeatedly said that the United States needs to own Greenland in order to deploy the system effectively
Read more
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe’s killer sentenced to life in prison
The defense has requested a 20-year prison sentence for Tetsuya Yamagami
Read more
Russia to allocate extra $116 mln to improve reliability of its electric grid in 2026
Sergey Tsivilyov said that at the end of 2025 the authorities came to conclusion that additional material and technical resources would be needed to promptly respond to emergencies at electric power and heat supply facilities
Read more
Trump believes Putin accepted invitation to join Board of Peace
The US leader said he would like to see influential and powerful figures among the body’s members
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen attack Bryansk Region’s energy sites, leaving residents without power
"Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately used multiple launch rocket systems to damage the Klintsovskaya thermal power plant and the Naitochovskaya electrical substation," Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
Potential change of Greenland status to entail changes for fisheries — expert
The possible change of the state status of Greenland will result in loss of sense for decisions of certain international fisheries organizations, German Zverev noted
Read more
Most Frenchmen support troop deployment to protect Greenland from US — poll
69% of those surveyed believe that France and other EU countries should "stand up against any attempt by the US to take Greenland under control"
Read more
Belgian PM calls Trump ‘very hungry caterpillar’ — newspaper
In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Donald Trump said that the US had been "extremely foolish" to return Greenland to Denmark after World War II
Read more
Around 65 Chinese car brands present on Russian market
Alexey Podshchekoldin noted that, despite the large number of brands, a complete withdrawal of many of them from the market is not expected
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces committed genocide of Russians in Krasnoarmeysk — Tribunal
According to chairman Maxim Grigoriev, testimonies from victims and eyewitnesses of the Ukrainian armed forces' crimes detail where, how, and when the killings and torture of local residents took place
Read more
Hundreds of Impulse heavy-duty ground robotic systems delivered to special op zone
The All-Russian People’s Front said that the Impulse platform supports remote control via radio or fiber optics
Read more
Construction volumes in Russia rise by 34% since 2020
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the current volume of completed real estate in Russia in 2025 will amount to about 149 mln square meters
Read more
Palestinian president arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin on January 22
The sides are expected to discuss "the latest developments in the Middle East"
Read more
Trump to meet with Zelensky, Rutte, several European leaders in Davos — White House
According to the White House press pool, bilateral meetings with the leaders of Belgium, Egypt, and Poland will be held entirely behind closed doors
Read more
ZALA presents newest Lancet-E launcher at UMEX 2026 exhibition
Unlike a traditional vehicle-mounted launcher, the new system allows a single-person crew to deploy and launch it in less than a minute
Read more
Israeli military targets Hezbollah’s weapons depots in southern Lebanon
According to the IDF, the infrastructure sites struck were located in the center of civilian areas
Read more
Trump says he will meet with Zelensky on Thursday
In his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the US leader said that the meeting would take place on Wednesday
Read more
Sanya Hello Kitty Theme Park opened stand with amusement rides at Hainan Expo 2022
It is equipped with a railroad and a Ferris wheel about six meters high, as well as elements of the brand's fictional universe
Read more
Poseidon UUV is pinnacle in underwater drone development — Krylov Research Center
"It's rightly called a 'doomsday' weapon", Valery Polovinkin noted
Read more
Russia may consider restoring preserved foreign aircraft
Russian Transport Ministry expects investors will be found for the Domodedovo Airport of Moscow
Read more
Putin, US envoy to hold seventh in-person meeting
According to Steve Witkoff, he plans to travel to Moscow on Thursday, arriving late in the evening
Read more
Legacy-minded Trump wants to be remembered for annexing Greenland — Medvedev
The senior Russian security official wondered how far the current US leader would go to achieve that goal
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Fire alarm sounds in Davos forum area — newspaper
One journalist was evacuated from the roof of the building
Read more
Trump won’t change UK’s position on Greenland with tariffs — PM
Keir Starmer pointed out that the issue of Greenland should be decided only by its inhabitants and Denmark
Read more
Press review: AI models Greenland war games and a hard look at Trump's Board of Peace
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 21st
Read more
Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed — Kremlin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO, since this organization, in his words, had created threats to the country’s sovereignty
Read more
Rosatom chief says 2025 state defense order fulfilled by 100%
Speaking about Rosatom's performance in 2025, Alexey Likhachev noted that electricity generation was above 2024 levels and is expected to exceed planned targets by 2.5 bln kWh
Read more
RusHydro boost hydropower plants capacity by 74 MW in 2025
The hydropower plant company will continue its technical upgrade this year
Read more
US weapons, Golden Dome in Greenland, Europe wrong course: Trump's statements
According to the US leader, many regions are being destroyed by the wrong decisions of the governments of some countries
Read more
Rosneft to create industrial park near Murmansk for developing offshore Arctic oil
"One of the industrial park’s main tasks will be the transfer of equipment and technologies for offshore oil and gas development in the Arctic," the regional government’s press-service said
Read more
Russia-Myanmar military cooperation group meets at Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry said that the talks were held through the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry at the level of the heads of the structural units
Read more