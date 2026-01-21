US clearly has secret weapons, but bragging about them unwise — expert

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The United States definitely has secret weapons, although President Donald Trump bragging about them is foolhardy, military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok told TASS.

"The US Special Operations forces undoubtedly possess special means and use them during their operations. Equipping special services with such means is, by and large, a big state and military secret, because the whole point of using these special means lies in their surprise effect. And to brag about them, in my opinion, is not very wise," Khodaryonok said.

Trump earlier said that the United States owns weapons unknown to the rest of the world after being asked about the use of sonic weapons by the United States in Venezuela. He did not elaborate.

On January 3, the United States attacked Venezuela’s civilian and military installations. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto called Washington's actions military aggression. Trump confirmed the strikes on Venezuela. Washington captured and took out of the country Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores.