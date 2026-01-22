Trump refers to himself as dictator following WEF speech

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump praised the value of dictators and referred to himself as one.

"We had a good speech. We got great reviews. I can't believe it. We got good reviews on that speech. Usually they say - he's a horrible dictator <…>. I'm a dictator. But sometimes you need a dictator," the White House host said, commenting on his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in a video posted on the White House YouTube channel.

Trump added that his remarks were based on common sense. "It's all based on common sense. You know, it's not conservative, or liberal, or anything else," he said.

On January 21, 2025, his first day in office, Trump refused to call himself a dictator.