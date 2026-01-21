European Parliament’s decision on Mercosur not considering geopolitics — Merz

BERLIN, January 21. /TASS/. The decision of the European Parliament to consider the free trade agreement made by the European Commission with member-states of the South American Common Market (Mercosur) in the EU Court of Justice does not take the geopolitical situation into account.

"The decision of the European Parliament on the agreement with Mercosur is regrettable. It does not take the geopolitical situation into consideration. We are confident in legitimacy of the agreement. No more delays. The agreement should now be applied on a temporary basis," Merz wrote on his page in the X.

European Parliament members passed a resolution earlier in support of approaching the EU Court of Justice in terms of compliance of the free trade agreement with Mercosur with norms of the European Union.

The agreement was signed on January 17 in Paraguay. Mercosur is the trade and economic association founded by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The trade volume between the EU and Mercosur is above 112 bln euro and the mutual imports and exports of the two associations are balanced.