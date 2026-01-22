Moldovan intelligence service agent arrested in Moscow — Russian Federal Security Service

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained an agent of Moldovan intelligence services in Moscow who came to carry out an assignment detrimental to Russia’s security, the FSB’s press service reported.

"It has been established that in December 2025, a Russian citizen entered Moscow with the purpose of carrying out a task for the Information and Security Service of the Republic of Moldova, directed against Russia’s security, during the preparation of which he was detained by officers of the Federal Security Service," the press service stated. Correspondence with an employee of the Moldovan intelligence service was found on his seized communication devices, confirming these circumstances.

The FSB’s Investigative Directorate has initiated a criminal case based on signs of a crime under article 275.1 of Russia’s criminal code (confidential cooperation with a foreign state, international or foreign organization), and a preventive measure in the form of detention has been imposed. The article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment. "The detainee is confessing. An investigation is underway," the FSB noted.

"This is not the first instance where the intelligence services of the Republic of Moldova, despite receiving financial and advisory support from Western patrons and despite the high probability of exposure, have infiltrated their agents into Russia," the Federal Security Service noted. For example, in May 2025, two agents of Moldovan intelligence were detained in Moscow, having entered Russia on forged documents to carry out unlawful activities detrimental to the security of our country.