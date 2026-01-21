China intends to foster talks on resolving Ukraine crisis — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. China is ready to promote the peace process aimed at settling the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui wrote in a column for TASS.

"China has consistently maintained an impartial and fair position on pressing international issues such as the Ukrainian crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, actively calling for peace and promoting negotiations, while tirelessly working to achieve a ceasefire and restore peace," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, at a time "when international justice faces serious challenges, Chinese diplomacy seeks consensus based on the principle of unity while preserving differences, promotes the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation, and advances harmony and mutual development, bringing the wisdom of concord to international relations and consistently upholding universal human values such as peace, equality, justice, democracy, and freedom."

"In matters of international justice and fairness, China takes a clear position, always stands on the right side of history, resolutely rejects hegemony, opposes intimidation and power politics, and firmly upholds international justice," he stressed.

In September 2024, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced at a meeting with Brazilian President’s Special Representative Celso Amorim that China, Brazil, and other Global South countries would establish a Friends of Peace platform to promote a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.