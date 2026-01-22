NATO chief dodges question on who will own Greenland under future deal

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. In an interview with Fox News, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gave no direct answer to a question regarding Greenland's continued affiliation with Denmark under future agreements with the US.

"That issue did not come up anymore in my conversations tonight with Mr. President [of the US Donald Trump]. He's very much focused on what do we need to do to make sure that that huge Arctic region [is protected]," Rutte said.

Trump previously announced that the framework for a future deal on Greenland had been prepared. Trump did not provide details on the agreement, promising that the terms would be clarified later. The US leader also said that the previously announced tariffs against European countries supporting Greenland would not be imposed.