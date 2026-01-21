Putin to discuss Board of Peace initiative with Palestinian leader

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the Board of Peace for Gaza at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

"I plan to discuss these issues with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, with whom I will hold talks tomorrow," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The head of state confirmed that Moscow had been invited to join the Board of Peace. The Russian Foreign Ministry will study related documents and hold consultations with foreign partners before Moscow gives an answer.

According to Russia, it’s crucial to make sure that the process has a positive impact on efforts to find a long-term solution to the Middle East conflict, taking UN decisions and the Palestinian people’s need into account. That said, Moscow is ready to allocate $1 billion out of the Russian funds frozen by the previous US administration to these purposes, Putin said.