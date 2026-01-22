Putin to receive Palestinian President Abbas at Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin on Thursday.

The talks will focus on the state and prospects of bilateral relations in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. The leaders are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East, with particular attention to the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin said he planned to discuss with Abbas the creation of a Board of Peace for Gaza and the possible allocation of $1 billion from Russian assets frozen in the US for this purpose.