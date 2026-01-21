Trump sees no chance of military conflict between US, NATO

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he sees no scenario in which the United States and NATO would engage in a military confrontation.

"I don't see us fighting with NATO," he told CNBC in response to a related question.

The US leader agreed with the host’s assessment that the situation around Greenland would be limited to a trade confrontation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that the US would not impose the previously announced tariffs on European countries over the Greenland issue, as a deal was taking shape.

The White House host said that the general framework of the agreement had been prepared following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, but did not disclose any specific details.