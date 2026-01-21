Trump says Europe is experiencing an energy collapse

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump declared that Europe is experiencing an "energy collapse." He outlined this position speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

According to Trump, "the United States has avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which befell every European nation" because of their transition to renewable energy.

"There are wind mills all over Europe, there are windmills all over the place and they are losers," he said.

Trump also noted that electricity production in Germany has fallen by 22% compared to 2017 levels, while prices have soared by 64%. The UK, according to Trump, produces only a third of the total electricity it produced at the end of the last century.