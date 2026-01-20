MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has canceled his upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump fell through, according to Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko. Goncharenko, who is designated as a terrorist and extremist by Russia, commented on the situation with a hint of satire.

"Do you know why the Powerful [a nickname Goncharenko uses to mock Zelensky's frequent use of the term 'powerful' in his speeches] didn't go to Switzerland? His meeting with Trump has been canceled. No agreement will be signed," Goncharenko wrote on his Telegram channel shortly after Zelensky announced that he would remain in Ukraine due to ongoing issues with power supply, citing the difficult situation as the reason for his decision.

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing his sources, reported that Zelensky might still attend Davos if a meeting with Trump were arranged to sign a plan for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

The World Economic Forum, a Swiss non-governmental organization, hosts annual gatherings that bring together business leaders, political figures, and experts from various fields. This year's meeting is scheduled from January 19 to 23.