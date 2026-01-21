Meeting with Witkoff on Putin’s Thursday schedule — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A meeting with the US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is included in Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule. The Kremlin expects it to take place, the president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has told TASS.

Earlier, Witkoff told CNBC that he hoped to meet with the Russian leader on Thursday.

"We expect such a meeting tomorrow; it's on the president's schedule," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It will take place tomorrow."

Witkoff announced that he planned to leave for Moscow on Thursday evening and arrive late that night. According to the US president's special envoy, entrepreneur Jared Kushner will be flying to Russia with him.