Several people go missing after landslide in New Zealand

SYDNEY, January 22. /TASS/. Several people, including children, are missing after a landslide on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, the local news portal Stuff reported.

According to the news outlet, police and emergency services are conducting search operations after a landslide struck the tourist area of Mount Maunganui. Rescue services say children are believed to be among those unaccounted for. Police dogs and helicopters are taking part in the search.

Torrential rains that hit New Zealand's North Island triggered multiple landslides and widespread flooding. Dozens of settlements were inundated, and 7,000 households were left without electricity or communications. National power grid operator Powerco said repair crews would be able to begin restoration work in some areas only after the rain and flooding subside. "The scale of the damage is enormous. Trees have fallen on power lines, many poles have been knocked down, and electrical panels have been flooded. This means many people will remain without electricity for several days," the company said.

A state of emergency has been declared in five regions in the northeastern and central parts of the North Island due to heavy rain, storm winds, flooding, and landslides. Residents of two settlements have been ordered to evacuate.

Earlier reports said that heavy rain and storms had already caused numerous floods and landslides on the North Island, leaving at least three people missing - one in the Auckland area and two on the coast of the Bay of Plenty. Ongoing rain and strong winds continue to hamper rescue efforts.

According to forecasts from MetService, heavy rain and strong storm winds will persist across most of New Zealand's North Island until Friday.