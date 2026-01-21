WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Europe is moving in the wrong direction, with some parts of it now unrecognizable.

In his opinion, the United States acted stupidly by giving Greenland back to Denmark after World War II. He believes the United States needs the island to deploy elements of the Golden Dome missile defense system.

Trump also said that during the operation in Venezuela, American troops used weapons that no one had ever heard of before.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the American leader.

European policy

Europe is moving in the wrong direction, some parts of it have become unrecognizable: "We can argue about it, but there's no argument."

Many regions are being destroyed by the wrong decisions of the governments of some countries: "Quite frankly, many parts of our world are being destroyed before our very eyes, and the leaders don't even understand what's happening, and the ones that do understand aren't doing anything about it."

European countries making the transition to renewable energy sources are experiencing an energy collapse: "There are windmills all over Europe. There are windmills all over the place, and they are losers."

The United States is interested in strong allies, therefore Europe should change its policy: "It's horrible what they're doing to themselves. They're destroying themselves. It's beautiful, beautiful places. We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones. We want Europe to be strong."

The Ukrainian settlement

The United States should not be involved in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, as this is Europe's business: "What does the United States get out of all of this work, all of this money, other than death, destruction, and massive amounts of cash going to people who don't appreciate what we do, they don't appreciate what we do talking about NATO, I'm talking about EuropeThey have to work on Ukraine. We don't. The United States is very far away. We have a big, beautiful ocean separating us. We have nothing to do with it."

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky seek to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine.

Greenland

The United States acted very stupidly by returning Greenland to Denmark after World War II.

The United States intends to secure the transfer of Greenland from Denmark for the deployment of the large-scale Golden Dome missile defense system.

Washington intends to immediately begin negotiations on the purchase of Greenland to expand US territory and strengthen the security of the West: "But this would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire Alliance."

The United States will not use force to get Greenland.

The annexation of Greenland is necessary for the United States to ensure strategic security, and not for producing rare earth metals on the island: "To get to this rare earth, you got to go through hundreds of feet of ice. That's not the reason we need it."

New US weapons

During the operation in Venezuela, American troops used weapons "that nobody ever heard of.".