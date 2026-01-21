At least ten new pharmaceutical plants to be built in Russia by 2030 — minister

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. At least ten new pharmaceutical production facilities are planned to be built in Russia by 2030, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said.

"From our standpoint, the industrial base in the sector, it has largely been formed thus far. As I said, we plan construction of at least ten new production facilities," the minister said.

They will specialize in antitumor, hormone, radio pharmaceutical and other socially important drugs, Alikhanov noted.

"We consider important at present nevertheless to make the focus on transitioning from the extensive to the innovation model of industry development, that is, to shift the accent to expanding the range of drugs, creating new medicines and further increasing the localization level," he added.