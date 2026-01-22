UK, France try to build up influence in Arctic by supplying frigates to Denmark — expert

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Britain and France have initiated a competitive effort to supply Denmark with state-of-the-art frigates, aiming to strengthen their influence in the strategically vital Arctic region, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"This situation, which can be described as 'frigate diplomacy,' highlights a rivalry between France and Britain for military-technical partnerships with Arctic nations and North European countries. It manifests as a contest for markets and opportunities to supply surface vessels, particularly various types of frigates," Stepanov explained.

According to Bloomberg, amid concerns over a purported "Russian threat" in the Arctic, British Defense Secretary John Healey and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen are scheduled to discuss a potential deal for the sale of Type 31 frigates, produced by Babcock International Group, on January 21. France, meanwhile, anticipates delivering its frigates to Denmark by 2030 and has dispatched a vessel from Naval Group SA to Copenhagen to showcase its tactical capabilities.

Stepanov emphasized that efforts to promote naval weapons systems, including surface ships, are primarily aimed at countering and neutralizing Russian naval capabilities, notably submarines. He views this trend as evidence of the European Union’s active engagement in militarizing the Arctic, driven by the region’s potential resource development. However, he warned that recent US moves to increase influence over Greenland could significantly disrupt European plans. "Given the current trajectory of Greenland’s transition toward full US control, previous EU agreements and strategies for the military-technical development of this part of the Arctic are likely to be curtailed or entirely neutralized," the expert concluded.