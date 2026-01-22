Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,240 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,240 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 145 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 445 troops, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 250 troops, two armored personnel carriers and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 60 troops, two jamming stations and a radar in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belopolye, Novaya Sech and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora, Zakharovka and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 140 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a US-made MLRS multiple rocket launcher and two 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Berezovka and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka, Drobyshevo and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, 25 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Berestok, Konstantinovka, Kurtovka, Nikiforovka, Reznikovka, Slavyansk and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, among them a US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 445 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Dobropolye, Novopavlovka, Sukhetskoye, Toretskoye and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 445 personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Skotovatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Blagodatnoye, Vozdvizhevka, Dolinka, Zalivnoye, Zarnitsa, Komsomolskoye and Tersyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys Ukrainian army’s Kupol-M1 air defense radar

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations and a Kupol-M1 air defense radar in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Magdalinovka and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 Ukrainian military personnel, five motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, a Kupol-M1 air defense radar and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

The Kupol-M1 is a Soviet-made air defense radar operational in some modifications of Buk surface-to-air missile systems. The Kupol-M1 air defense radar that went into service in the Soviet Army in 1984 has an operational range of 160 km.

Russian air defenses intercept 224 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 224 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 224 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 110,748 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,267 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,650 multiple rocket launchers, 32,755 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,531 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.