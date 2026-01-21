US not going to slap tariffs over Greenland as deal taking shape — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. The United States will not impose the announced import duties on European countries over the Greenland situation, as the framework of a deal appears to be taking shape, US President Donald Trump said.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. <...> Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1," the US leader wrote on Truth Social. Trump and Rutte met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO nations," the US president said. He did not elaborate on the details of the agreement or what he meant by "the framework of a future deal."

Trump announced in a Truth Social post on January 17 that the US would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden over the Greenland dispute starting on February 1, and would raise them to 25% on June 1.