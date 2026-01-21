Trump says if Denmark refuses to hold talks on Greenland, he should be informed

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the Danish authorities should tell him if they are unwilling to discuss Washington’s plans to acquire Greenland.

"They didn’t tell me that," Trump said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The US president added that he didn’t "like getting a second hand." "If he wants to tell me, he'll tell me that in my face," Trump added, referring to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.