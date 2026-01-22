KRASNODAR, January 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities, while declaring their desire for a ceasefire on international platforms, contradict these intentions by launching massive attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, particularly in southern Kuban Region, Sergey Altukhov, a member of the State Duma (Russian parliament lower house) from Krasnodar Region and deputy chairman of the Economic Policy Committee, told TASS in an interview.

For two days, Krasnodar Region and Adygea have come under massive attacks by the Kiev regime. Ukrainian armed forces have been targeting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Civilian casualties, including fatalities, have been reported.

"While declaring their desire for a ceasefire on international platforms, nationalist regime repeatedly demonstrates opposite intentions through its actions. As a result, any temporary solution or respite will only lead to enemy rearmament and further attacks, similar to those we have seen in our region over the past few days. The only way to end the suffering of civilians is for Kiev authorities to completely abandon their course of armed confrontation and return to constructive negotiations," Altukhov stated.

The parliamentarian noted that these attacks have no military rationale. Ukraine’s stance of waging an aggressive war is directed against civilian population.

On the evening of January 21, port terminals in Volna village, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Region, came under Ukrainian attack. Three people were killed and eight others injured. Four oil storage tanks caught fire within port terminals. As of the morning of January 22, fire was extinguished.