China introduced zero tariffs for least developed countries — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Beijing supports the multilateral trading system and has already introduced zero tariffs for least developed countries, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in a column for TASS.

"China has already introduced zero import duties on goods from least developed countries and African states. It continues to expand its network of visa-free 'friends' and to create more favorable conditions for all countries to share the opportunities offered by China," the diplomat wrote.

"We firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, oppose the policy of building 'small courtyards with high walls' and trade protectionism, and promote the development of an open global economy," Zhang Hanhui concluded.