Legacy-minded Trump wants to be remembered for annexing Greenland — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump would like to be remembered for annexing Greenland, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, believes.

"Everybody understands what’s going on: he [Trump] wants to see the island [of Greenland] in Stars and Stripes on world maps (he has already released a new map showing Canada and Venezuela as US territories) and join the ranks of the founding fathers. He would like to go down in history," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. Unlike Trump, Russia has been retaking originally Russian land, he added.

The senior Russian security official wondered how far the current US leader would go to achieve that goal. "Liquidating NATO will prove much harder than kidnapping a foreign leader betrayed by his allies in a weakened country," he continued, referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s capture by the United States earlier this month.

According to the Russian politician, while the US leader is in a hurry to "have his name written on the tablets of history in golden letters," "his time is running out fast."