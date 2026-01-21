IN BRIEF: What is known about upcoming Putin-Witkoff meeting in Moscow

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview with CNBC that he hopes to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on January 22. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that the event is on the president's schedule.

TASS has compiled the main information available at this point.

Meeting with Putin

- Witkoff, in an interview with Bloomberg TV from Davos, said that he will travel to Moscow on Thursday evening with entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

- The US special presidential envoy said in an interview with CNBC that he hopes to meet with Putin on January 22.

- Peskov confirmed the meeting is on Putin's schedule.

Meeting with the Ukrainian side

- US representatives plan to meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Wednesday evening, Witkoff said.

Great progress

- Great progress has been made recently to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Witkoff said.