Vance, Rubio, Witkoff to lead Greenland consultations — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will play a key role in consultations on Washington's plans for Greenland, US President Donald Trump has announced.

According to his post on Truth Social, Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, "and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations." "They will report directly to me," the US leader added. He did not specify which other parties would participate in the consultations. Trump had previously argued that ownership of Greenland was necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the US Golden Dome missile defense system.