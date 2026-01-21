Ukrainian court partially seizes Timoshenko's assets

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian court has seized the assets of Yulia Timoshenko, leader of the Batkovshchina party, but has not frozen her personal bank accounts, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reported.

According to the agency, the court seized two garages in Dnepropetrovsk, six mobile phones, a system unit, and draft notes. In addition, $40,000 and $6,300 were arrested. The court also seized three cars belonging to Timoshenko’s husband, considering this property to be jointly owned: a Toyota Land Cruiser, an Audi A8, and a GAZ.

However, the court refused to arrest funds from Timoshenko’s personal account, explaining that it was her only source of income as a lawmaker.

The court hearing lasted three days, with the court postponing it twice.

Early on January 14, Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities searched the Batkovshchina party office in Kiev in connection with a case involving the bribery of lawmakers. Timoshenko was charged with offering illegal benefits and faces five to ten years in prison. According to audio recordings released by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), she offered lawmakers $10,000 per month to vote a certain way in parliament. On January 16, the court set bail as a preventive measure.