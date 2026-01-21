France proposes holding NATO drills in Greenland — Reuters

PARIS, January 21. /TASS/. France has requested NATO military exercises in Greenland, the Reuters news agency reported, citing the French president’s office.

According to the source, the French armed forces are ready to join the exercises.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. During his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland, while in March 2025 he declared that the United States would annex Greenland. The American leader did not rule out using force to settle the issue. In a joint statement on January 6, the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Poland expressed their full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.