Trump believes he prevented NATO from ending up in ‘ash heap of history’

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that thanks to him, the North Atlantic Alliance did not end up on the "ash heap of history."

"No single person, or president, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn't come along, there would be no NATO right now! It would have been in the ash heap of history. Sad, but true!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has on numerous occasions stated that he considers himself the savior of the North Atlantic Alliance. Earlier, representatives of several European countries among Washington’s NATO allies stated that Trump’s remarks about plans to annex Greenland to the United States destabilize the alliance and threaten its existence.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would impose a 10% tariff on goods from the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden. The tariff will remain in effect until the parties reach an agreement on Washington’s "complete and total acquisition" of Greenland. The tariff will take effect on February 1, and increase to 25% on June 1.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.