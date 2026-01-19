Russian forces push Ukrainian army away from Dnieper river shore near Kherson — commander

GENICHESK, January 19. /TASS/. Russian forces are pushing Ukrainian armed formations away from the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, denying them any maneuver, the commander of a firing platoon with the call sign Granit from the 205th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr told TASS.

"We are pushing the enemy away from the shore and are not allowing it to move in. We are thwarting even attempts to make some maneuver, relocate, disembark on our shore or send some subversive/reconnaissance groups. They are immediately destroyed or pushed back," the commander said.

The Ukrainian army is trying to hold its positions at the edge of the right bank of the Dnieper River and is secretly shelling the left bank of the Kherson Region while avoiding any active armed clashes, he added.