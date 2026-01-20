MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Europe willingly relinquished its sovereignty to the United States, effectively transforming into a protectorate and laying the groundwork for the rise of a "law of the jungle" that threatens to overshadow international law Leonid Slutsky, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) has said.

His stark observation was in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent assertion about the emergence of a "world without rules." In a pointed reply, Slutsky challenged Macron: "Who is to blame, Mr. Macron, for the fact that international law is now being replaced by the 'law of the jungle'? It is not solely US President Donald Trump, who, acting as a shrewd businessman, profits from the chaos. Europe itself has long since disrupted the global order by voluntarily ceding its sovereignty to Washington's protectorate."

The legislator further recalled that Russia has repeatedly warned of the impending crisis in European security and the economic dangers posed by Brussels' increasingly Russophobic policies. "Yet, European bureaucrats have only wielded the sanctions club with reckless double standards, reloading their pistols time and again - and in doing so, have shot themselves in both feet," he concluded.