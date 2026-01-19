Kremlin agrees that Trump will go down in history if he annexes Greenland

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will undoubtedly go down in world history if he resolves the issue of annexing Greenland, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Trump's statements about Greenland, the spokesman said: "Perhaps here we can detach ourselves from the question of whether this is good or bad or whether it complies with international law or not. But there are international experts who believe that by resolving the issue of Greenland's accession, Trump will go down in history. Not only in US history, but in world history as well. And, I repeat, without discussing whether this is good or bad, it is difficult to disagree with these experts."

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would impose a 10% tariff on goods from the U.K., Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden. The tariff will remain in effect until the parties reach an agreement on Washington's "complete and total acquisition" of Greenland. The tariff will take effect on February 1, and increase to 25% on June 1.

In addition, the US leader criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning the island is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.