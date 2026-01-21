At least 75 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed 75 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over various Russian regions, as well as the Azov and Black Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 20 (8:00 p.m. GMT) and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on January 21 (4:00 a.m. GMT), on-duty air defenses destroyed 75 fixed-wing Ukrainian UAVs: 45 over the Krasnodar Region, nine over the Oryol Region, three each in the Rostov Region and the Republic of Crimea, two each over the regions of Astrakhan, Bryansk and Kursk, one over the Voronezh Region, seven over the Black Sea waters and one over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.