MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Europe still has the opportunity to restore economic cooperation with Russia, including utilizing the remaining Nord Stream pipeline to access affordable gas. "The window of opportunity for common sense," as Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, put it, "has not yet closed."

His remarks came in response to Politico’s report highlighting Europe’s renewed dependence on the United States following the rejection of Russian gas. Slutsky emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently addressed the international community with a reminder that one branch of the Nord Stream pipeline remains operational and could be reactivated at any moment. He suggested that, under favorable conditions for Russia, economic cooperation could be reestablished.

However, Slutsky acknowledged that realizing this potential requires political will, a shift in the mindset of European elites, or even a change of these elites themselves with forces more aligned with national interests.