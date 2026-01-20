France aims to foster dialogue with BRICS within G7 — Macron

GENEVA, January 20. /TASS/. One of the goals of France’s presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) is to foster dialogue with the BRICS group, French President Emmanuel Macron stated while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"France’s goal in the G7 is to build bridges and strengthen cooperation with BRICS countries and the Group of Twenty," Macron said. "Fragmentation of the world makes no sense."

He also stated that France would strive to restore the G7 as a forum for candid dialogue. "This year, France presides over the G7 with clear intentions—to restore the G7 as a forum for candid dialogue among the largest economies and for collective decisions," Macron noted.

In his opinion, "trade wars, escalation of protectionism, and races to overproduce will only lead to losses." "That is why eliminating global economic imbalances is our key priority," the French leader stressed.

France assumed the duties of the G7 presidency in January 2026. The group also includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States and Japan. The G7 summit will take place on June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains in the east of the republic.