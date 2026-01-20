Denmark threatens to seize land under Russian embassy buildings — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Denmark is threatening to seize the land plots under which Russian embassy buildings in the Nordic country sit, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told TASS in an interview.

"As a result of repressive moves by the Danish government, the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission has been reduced several-fold. The trade mission has been closed," the diplomat said. "Major restrictions on the activities of the Russian Science and Culture Center have been imposed. And the Copenhagen City Hall has been voicing threats to take away the land under the premises of the Russian diplomatic mission," he added.

The embassy in Denmark is operating in the face of tough opposition from the Danish authorities and an actual blockade, Barbin shared. "Handling practical issues, including gaining and extending accreditation for our employees, access to banking services, as well as maintenance, including of cars and engineering equipment have been extremely complicated," he said.