Europe should not allow someone else to engage in dialogue with Russia — Macron

PARIS, January 20. /TASS/. Europe should not permit anyone else the opportunity to engage in dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Russian negotiators are interacting with US negotiators and others, and we are well aware of this," Macron said during a BFMTV broadcast. "We want to resume dialogue and will do so together with our key partners, as we believe it is useful. And we Europeans must not grant anyone the exclusive right to contact Russia," the French leader pointed out.

At the same time, Macron did not confirm whether a G7 meeting with Russian representatives could take place in Paris in the coming days.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump published a personal message from Macron, who proposed organizing a G7 meeting in Paris on January 22 and inviting Russia and Ukraine to participate. However, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously reported that Russia had not received an invitation to this meeting. The Russian embassy in Paris told TASS that the diplomatic mission had not received any requests from the French authorities regarding the holding of such a meeting.