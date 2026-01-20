Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The dispute over Greenland is part of a broader set of issues stemming from the colonial era, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"When it comes to Greenland, this is part of the problem linked to the legacy of the colonial era. From the 12th century, Greenland was essentially a Norwegian colony, then during the 17th and early 20th centuries it was a Danish colony. Only in the mid-20th century was an agreement signed, making it part of Denmark, not as a colony, but as an associated territory affiliated with the European Union," he said.

"Basically, Greenland isn't really a native part of Denmark, right? It wasn't a native part of Norway or Denmark either. It's a colonial territory. The fact that people there are used to it now and feel comfortable is another matter. But the issue of former colonial territories is becoming more and more acute," Lavrov added.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier questioned Denmark’s right to control the island.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with this agreement, the US committed to defend the island from external aggression.