Ukraine not among top issues discussed during Davos meeting on energy — Naftogaz head

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. The issue of Ukraine was not among the main subjects, discussed by oil and gas executives during a working dinner held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the Semafor news portal wrote citing CEO of the state-owned gas company Naftogaz Sergey Koretsky.

"I saw that now Ukraine is not number one, or even number five, on the agenda," he was quoted as saying.

In his words, Kiev needs more Western financial support to meet the energy demand in Ukraine.

The list of the dinner’s participants, seen by Semafor, included most of the European and Gulf majors but none from the US.

The World Economic Forum is a Swiss non-governmental organization that holds annual meetings involving business leaders, top politicians, and experts in various fields. This year’s event, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue," is taking place on January 19-23.