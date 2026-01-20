US to begin ground operations against drug trafficking soon — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. The flow of drugs delivered to the United States by sea has declined by 97%, and the US government plans to start operations against drug trafficking by land soon, US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House.

"I can tell you, 97% down drugs coming in by water," he said. "We’re going to be very shortly starting drugs coming in by land. We know exactly where they are coming from."

In an earlier interview to Fox News, the US leader said that Mexico is de-facto ruled by drag cartels. He added that a US strike on drug cartel sites in the country was possible.