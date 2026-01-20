US seizes Sagitta tanker in Caribbean — Pentagon

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. The United States has seized a yet another commercial vessel in connection with its sanctions on Venezuelan oil - the Sagitta tanker, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

"This morning, US military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of [US] President [Donald] Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," SOUTHCOM said in a statement on the X social network.

The Southern Command is responsible for Central and South America, and the Caribbean.