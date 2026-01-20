Russian defense firm fulfils 2025 contracts for delivery of missiles for Iskander-M system

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) fulfilled 2025 contracts for the delivery of missiles for the Iskander-M missile system, the Holding Company’s press office told TASS.

"Contracts were fulfilled for the delivery of missiles for the Iskander-M theater missile system and Izdeliye-305 (Product-305) light multi-purpose missiles. Also, contracts were fulfilled for the delivery of Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells," the press office said in a statement.

The High Precision Systems Holding Company also fulfilled contracts for the delivery of launchers for the Kornet anti-tank missile system and Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, it added.

"The Company also supplied the Defense Ministry of Russia in full with Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems, including the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile/gun system and the Pantsir-SMD air defense system and surface-to-air missiles for them," it stressed.

In addition, contracts were implemented in full for the delivery of counterbattery and air surveillance radars. Under the contracts, light armored equipment - BMP-3 and BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module, and also BMD-4M airborne assault vehicles were delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry, it said.