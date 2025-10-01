US to view any attack on Qatar as threat to its security — Trump’s executive order

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The United States will view any attack on Qatar as a threat to its own security, and will respond with all appropriate measures, including military ones, reads an executive order by US President Donald Trump, published by the White House.

The document says that "the United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States."

"In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability," reads the executive order, dated September 29, but published on Wednesday.

The document also says that "the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, shall maintain joint contingency planning with the State of Qatar to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to any foreign aggression against the State of Qatar."

It goes on to say that the US Secretary of State will continue to partner with Qatar for conflict resolution, "in recognition of the State of Qatar ‘s extensive diplomatic and mediation experience."

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said his country had received assurances from the US that attacks like Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in Doha will never happen again.

On September 9, Israel targeted senior Hamas officials in Doha. The Palestinian movement said six people were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a leader in the Gaza Strip, and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of five high-ranking Hamas members have not been confirmed so far.

On Monday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone talk with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the course of the conversation, Netanyahu apologized for the attack and assured that such incidents will not happen again.