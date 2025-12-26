Syrian Foreign Ministry condemns Homs mosque blast as attempt to undermine stability

BEIRUT, December 26. /TASS/. The foreign ministry in Syria’s interim government has condemned the terror attack on a mosque in the city of Homs that claimed the lives of eight civilians as a desperate attempt to undermine stability in the country.

"This craven act is a flagrant infringement on human and ethical values," the ministry said in a statement posed on its X page. "It is a desperate attempt to undermine stability in the country and sow chaos among the Syrian people."

According to the ministry, Damascus holds "a firm position in its fight against terrorism in all of its manifestations." "Such crimes will not force the Syrian government to stop its efforts geared to strengthen security and defend people. All those involved in these heinous acts will be brought to justice," the ministry stressed.

Syria’s health ministry said earlier in the day that eight people died and more than 20 others were hurt in the Homs mosque blast. Preliminary findings indicate that an explosive device had been planted inside the Imam Ali Mosque in the Wadi Al-Zahab district and was detonated during Friday prayers.

No radical group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Located 165 kilometers north of Damascus, Homs is Syria’s third-largest city and a major industrial center. Before the internal conflict erupted in 2011, its population was approximately 1.8 million, including members of religious minorities such as Christians and Alawites.